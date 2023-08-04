Assetmark Inc. Sells 185,557 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,513,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,557 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,467,000 after buying an additional 1,767,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,977,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 5,154,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

