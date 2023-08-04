Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.83%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 161,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,542. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

