Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Audius has a market capitalization of $186.07 million and $2.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

