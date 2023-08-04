Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.0 %
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,915. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.