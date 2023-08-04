Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

AUR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,491. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,915. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

