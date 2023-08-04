Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

