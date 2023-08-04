B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.