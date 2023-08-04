Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $158.55 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $158.55 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 137,009,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,609,769 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

