Bank of America Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

