Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.98 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after buying an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.