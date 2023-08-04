Barclays Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 4,574,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,874. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

