Barclays Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

