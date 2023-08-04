Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.23. 26,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

