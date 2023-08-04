BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.64.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.40 and a 12-month high of C$66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

About BCE

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.