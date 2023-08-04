BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.64.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of BCE traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.40 and a 12-month high of C$66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.