Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $647.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

