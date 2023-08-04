Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ BELFA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.67. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $647.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
