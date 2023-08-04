Benchmark Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $450.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.31.

Saia stock opened at $425.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,295.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,747. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

