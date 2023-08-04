Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 482,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. 6,139,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,120. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

