B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.00. B&G Foods shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 378,839 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods
In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
