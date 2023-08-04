Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 474,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.