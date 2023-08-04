Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

NYSE:SQ traded down $9.61 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 16,129,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,641,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

