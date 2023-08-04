Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

