Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. 37,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

