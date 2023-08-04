Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 593,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,992. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

