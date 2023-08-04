Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
