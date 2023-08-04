BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $84.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,761,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.