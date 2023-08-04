BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $72.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Shares of FTNT traded down $19.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,749. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

