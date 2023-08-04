BMO Capital Markets Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $68.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 340,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,002. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Incyte by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.