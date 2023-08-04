Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $72.85

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.62. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $21,067,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after buying an additional 270,636 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $12,625,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.