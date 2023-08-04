Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.89.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $32.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at $41,080,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

