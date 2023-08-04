Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$106.83 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

