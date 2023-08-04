Brokers Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

GME traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 571,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,897. GameStop has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $19,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 989,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $11,181,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

