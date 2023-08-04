Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
