Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

