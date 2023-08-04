Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. 1,185,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,796. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

