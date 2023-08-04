BTIG Research Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 3,446,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

