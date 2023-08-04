BTIG Research Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $55.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Essent Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 146,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,844. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $444,016 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.