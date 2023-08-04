BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of BWXT traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,229,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

