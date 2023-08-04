BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
BWX Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of BWXT traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,229,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
