C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.39. The stock had a trading volume of 602,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

