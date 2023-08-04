Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Up 6.8%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.02). Approximately 8,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.89).

Caledonian Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.04. The company has a market cap of £18.55 million, a PE ratio of -2,625.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.