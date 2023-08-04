Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $12.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.01. 55,828,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,700,957. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 334.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

