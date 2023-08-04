Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 30,690,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cano Health Price Performance

Cano Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Cano Health has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 240,101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

