Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

ANNX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

