Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

