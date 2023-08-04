Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 21,910,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,250,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

