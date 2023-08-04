Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 3.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 26,764,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,159,629. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

