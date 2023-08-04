Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 269,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 148,139 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $35.03.

The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

