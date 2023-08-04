Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Lowered to $576.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $576.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $515.33 on Monday. Chemed has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

