Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.93. The company had a trading volume of 833,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,809. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $200.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

