CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

PD stock opened at C$87.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

