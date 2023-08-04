Citigroup Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $207.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.93.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $182.53. 1,166,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,414. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.58.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,008.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 126,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 819,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,939,000 after buying an additional 83,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

