Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 42.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NET stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 8,223,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,739,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,590 shares of company stock valued at $37,153,287. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.