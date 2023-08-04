Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after buying an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 523,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

